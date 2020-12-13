SIU arrests 'most-wanted bank robbers' during raid in Karachi

KARACHI: The officials of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) have arrested 'most wanted gang of bank robbers' during a raid near Super Highway in Karachi on Saturday. Seven suspected members of a gang of bank robbers have been arrested by SIU officials during a raid in Karachi besides recovery of heavy weapons, bullets, grenade, pistol and vehicle from their possession.

The spokesperson of SIU said in a statement that the arrested men belong to a gang involved in bank lockers' robbery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Parachinar who had also looted bank lockers in different areas of the metropolis. The suspected robbers were arrested while entering in Karachi en route Super Highway. It emerged that the suspected criminals planned to rob bank lockers. SIU said that the suspects opened fire on officials during snap checking. After the exchange of fire, the suspects were arrested.

During the interrogation, the suspects have confessed robbing banks in different areas of Karachi, said police. Earlier in November, a 'most wanted' street criminal, Abid Ali alias Dada, had been arrested during a joint raid of Rangers and Karachi police.

Abid Ali alias Dada was allegedly involved in different incidents of dacoity and robbery, said the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers. The accused had been arrested with the help of a CCTV footage which showed him and his accomplice while looting citizens in Azam Basti.

Abid Ali had allegedly confessed his involvement in dozens of robberies during the initial investigation, whereas, raids are being conducted for arresting his accomplice, said the Rangers spokesperson.