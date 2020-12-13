Khokhar resigns as spokesperson for Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Saturday announced his resignation as the spokesperson for the party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, amid reports of differences with the party leadership over some policy matters.

Khokhar took to Twitter to announce his decision to resign. He clarified that he had quit the position of the spokesperson for the party chairman, and not from the PPP.

"I have resigned from the position of spokesperson to the chairman, not from PPP. Will stand by BBZ [Bilawal Bhutto Zardari] through thick and thin. In my years as his spokesperson, have given counsel with honesty, sincerity and in the best interests of the country and the party," he stated in the tweet.

