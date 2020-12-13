Saudi envoy meets Punjab Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki and accepted his invitation to visit Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, both discussed various issues including relations between the two countries.

The Governor Chaudhry Sarwar termed the relations between the two countries as stronger than a rock and said that respect for the custodians of the two Holy Mosques is obligatory on every Muslim. He said that Saudi Arabia always works hand in hand with Pakistan and the cooperation of Saudi government in the development of Pakistan is commendable.

