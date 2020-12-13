IMC signs MoU with UNAP

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Association of Pakistan (UNAP) for Toyota 5S Ecological Conservation Programme. The MoU was signed electronically by IMC CEO, Ali Asghar Jamali and UNAP President, Moohi Shaheen.

Under the terms of the MoU, UNAP will train around 50,000 students across the country, with the objective of creating awareness on the importance of environmental protection through Toyota's world renowned 5S Philosophy. Owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, to ensure safety of all concerned, the sessions will be held online through webinars.

The 5S methodology is a workplace organization method and systematic form of visual management that increases productivity, efficiency, safety and organization of one's immediate environment. It refers to five Japanese terms used to describe the steps of the 5S system of visual management, each term starting with an "S" i.e. Seiri, Seiton, Seiso, Seiketsu, and Shitsuke, translated to English as Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, and Sustain, respectively.

"5S is simply a mindset", said CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali.

"At IMC we have a robust 5S culture in place that has gradually spread to our Dealer network. The goal of this programme is to educate children and young adults on environmental conservation and help develop this mental attitude. To drive this programme, we have chosen to collaborate with UNAP who have the know-how and the required outreach to schools and universities nationwide."

He added, "IMC has always aimed at demonstrating a responsible corporate conduct throughout the entire spectrum of its activities and operations - from providing high quality and safe products, to voluntary support of a broad range of social activities. As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, our initiatives are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), mainly focused towards Quality Education (SDG 4), Climate Action (SDG 13), Good Health & Well-Being (SDG 3), to name a few."-PR

