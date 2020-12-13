57th National Day of The Republic of Kenya: HC says 30 Pakistani companies operating in Kenya

Since this is your 6th year in Pakistan how would you define Pakistan as a country and how much has it evolved?

I see Pakistan as a beautiful country with lots of development potential. Too often Pakistan is framed in the form of challenges instead of opportunities. Pakistan is richly endowed with natural resources a growing middle class estimated at 40 million people which represent a powerful engine for change. The informal sector forms an essential part of the economy.

How would you describe in your Kenya - Pakistan relations?

Kenya-Pakistan relations are warm and cordial. Both countries enjoy friendly ties based on historical /cultural ties that span several decades. The two countries cooperate in many fields including trade, investment, education, tourism, cultural diplomacy and wildlife.

Pakistan is one of the biggest importers of Kenyan tea- Are you satisfied with the current trade volumes also what other market segments does do you intend to target in Pakistan?

The current rate volume at indicated are quite impressive and we have launched plans to firm up our relations by next level and double the volume of the trade in next 5 years some of the undertaking to this and includes aggressive campaign online print media to engage in form and promote products that are easily available in Kenya which includes coffee Horticulture products fruits vegetables flowers edible oil.

How do you expect Kenya-Pakistan trade to be affected by one belt one road project?

One belt one road is strategy to promote international economy in terms of regional cooperation. It is implemented in a state capitalism model given its vast geographical coverage and the scope of economy. Construction of one belt one road project will take Kenya-Pakistan relations to new heights. It will provide more opportunities to Pakistan to access African market though Kenya as Kenya is considered gateway to Africa. The two countries are deciding to explore the potential of economic complementarities and constantly promote cooperation in fields such as agriculture, machinery manufacturing, energy, finance, Technology and infrastructure.

Do you think Pakistani businessman should invest in Kenya?

Definitely. There are about 30 Pakistani companies operating in Kenya. Kenya is the largest and most advanced economy in East and Central Africa. Its GDP accounts for more than 50 per cent of the region's total and in terms of current market prices. Kenya's strong growth prospects are supported by an emerging middle class and an increasing appetite for high-value goods and services. Kenya's favorable business environment and strong economy has allowed many companies to reduce operation costs and thus growing their profit margin. Investment in Kenya means access to east Africa largest economy, low risk business environment, political and macroeconomic stability and relatively well established social as well as private structures.

What strategies do you recommend to government of Pakistan in order to influence foreign investment?

As Pakistan strides towards becoming a high middle income country it needs:

• To sustain its macroeconomic stability.

• Encourage Public private Partnerships in investment

• Take advantage of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an important avenue for foreign investment.

• Continue to replenish the investment environment and reduce the burden of doing businesses and harmonize tax laws across the federation.

Climate Change is a threat to both Pakistan and Kenya. How do you suggest both the countries can work together to overcome this obstacle?

Climate change is the most serious global challenge of our time. The integration of climate information into government policies is important because climate is a driving factor for most of economic activities in both Kenya and Pakistan whose economies depend on agriculture. In order to mitigate the issue both countries should invest in Green Energy Development as well as other interventions in the transport and agricultural sectors.

What message would you like to give your readers?

• Pakistan is a peaceful country blessed with great opportunities, a rich culture and friendly hardworking people.

• I invite all to visit and invest in Kenya taking advantage of existing networks and ease of doing business.

Pakistan Zindabad.

Thank you!

