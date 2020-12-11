Markets
Iraq buys more than 110,000 tonnes of local rice
- Iraq has bought more than 110,000 tonnes of rice from local farmers so far from five provinces, the trade minister said in a statement on Friday.
11 Dec 2020
Iraq has bought more than 110,000 tonnes of rice from local farmers so far from five provinces, the trade minister said in a statement on Friday.
