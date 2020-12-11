AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Japan stocks down

Reuters 11 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan shares settled lower on Thursday as the Brexit impasse and political wrangling over US stimulus weighed on investor sentiment globally, while market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp jumped to a more than two-decade high on DoorDash listing.

SoftBank rose nearly 11% after the technology giant scored a $11.2 billion gain in the value of its stake in DoorDash Inc following the US food delivery app's blockbuster stock market debut on Wednesday.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.23% to 26,756.24, pulling back from a 29-1/2-year high hit in the previous session and declining for the fourth session in five. The broader Topix eased 0.18% to 1,776.21.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Daikin Industries Ltd, down 3.90%, followed by Kao Corp, losing 2.73%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were SoftBank Group Corp, up 10.91 %, followed by Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, rising 2.85%.

There were 114 advancers on the Nikkei index against 100 decliners. The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.54 billion, compared to the average of 1.34 billion in the past 30 days. US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday, but were unable to sort out disagreements over aid to state and local governments that is holding up a broader spending package.

