Japan stocks down

TOKYO: Japan shares settled lower on Thursday as the Brexit impasse and political wrangling over US stimulus weighed on investor sentiment globally, while market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp jumped to a more than two-decade high on DoorDash listing.

SoftBank rose nearly 11% after the technology giant scored a $11.2 billion gain in the value of its stake in DoorDash Inc following the US food delivery app's blockbuster stock market debut on Wednesday.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.23% to 26,756.24, pulling back from a 29-1/2-year high hit in the previous session and declining for the fourth session in five. The broader Topix eased 0.18% to 1,776.21.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Daikin Industries Ltd, down 3.90%, followed by Kao Corp, losing 2.73%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were SoftBank Group Corp, up 10.91 %, followed by Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, rising 2.85%.

There were 114 advancers on the Nikkei index against 100 decliners. The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.54 billion, compared to the average of 1.34 billion in the past 30 days. US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday, but were unable to sort out disagreements over aid to state and local governments that is holding up a broader spending package.