AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
European stocks drop

Reuters 11 Dec 2020

MILAN/FRANKFURT: Eurozone stocks hit a two-week low on Thursday, with banks taking a knock after the European Central Bank forecast a slower rebound in growth next year even as it rolled out more stimulus measures to support the bloc's pandemic-hit economy.

The STOXX eurozone index and Germany's DAX both fell as much as 1% before paring losses to close 0.2% and 0.3% lower respectively, with oil stocks jumping on a surge in crude prices.

An index of euro zone banks ended down 2.1% despite the ECB agreeing to provide lenders with even more ultra-cheap liquidity. Spain's lender-heavy IBEX index led declines in the region, down 0.6%.

The ECB increased the overall size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by 500 billion euros, in line with market expectations and also extended the scheme by nine months to March 2022. At a press conference following the decision, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank expects euro zone GDP to expand by 3.9% next year, slower than its September forecast of 5%. But growth is seen at 4.2% in 2022, above a previous projection of 3.2%.

The European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4%. Rising prices of copper and iron ore lifted Europe's materials index 0.3% to near 8-month highs. London's blue-chip index, heavy with oil and commodity-linked stocks, closed up 0.5%, further helped by a pound hammered by Brexit trade deal uncertainty.

