Umer, Khattak and Vawda told to get engaged with opposition

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked three senior federal ministers - Asad Umer, Perez Khattak and Faisal Vawda - to engage with opposition parties in an attempt to resolve the current political crisis through dialogue. Sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the three ministers have opened backdoor channels with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership.

They further stated that the insistence by the PDM leadership on one precondition - 'minus one' - remains a major stumbling block to a meaningful dialogue. This was confirmed in background discussions with various PDM leaders who pointed out that the Prime Minister is unwilling to sit with them since Day One of his premiership and continues to level charges against them daily in his public speeches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020