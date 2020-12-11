6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan

TAIPEI: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but while residents in the capital Taipei reported buildings violently shaking there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck off Yilan City on the island's east coast at a depth of 74 kilometres (45 miles) at 9:19 pm local time (1319 GMT), according to the USGS. Taipei residents reported shaking buildings, with the quake felt across the island.