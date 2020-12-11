APNS condolence

KARACHI: "Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society has expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Saeed Abbasi, brother-in-law of Raja Mehtab Khan, Chief Editor, Ausaf Group.

The APNS has offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020