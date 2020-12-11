United Against Corruption: Message from Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Chief Secretary Government of Sindh

On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, it is very important to highlight the devastating effects of corruption on the economy of the country and the moral fabric of the society. It is an undeniable fact that corruption impedes progress and impairs innovation. It enhances inequality and further marginalizes the weaker sections of the society. It is, therefore, an obligation of the government to ensure that strict action is taken against public office holders, who get involved in corrupt practices. At the same time, it is also our collective responsibility to support Enquiries & Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh in its efforts to eradicate the menace of corruption from the province of Sindh.

