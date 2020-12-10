China to sell 80mn internal combustion engines a year in next 5 years

NINGBO: China is expected to sell 80 million internal combustion engines annually in the next five years, in line with previous years, an engine industry association said on Thursday, amid a broader industry transformation towards electrification.

Internal combustion engines are still dominating China's auto industry and are also used on motorcycles, agricultural machineries, ships and power generators, according to the China Internal Combustion Engine Industry Association.

China, the world's biggest vehicle market, however, is accelerating development of electric vehicles.