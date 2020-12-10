AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US crude stocks soar 15 million bbls

Reuters 10 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: US oil stockpiles surged dramatically last recent week, with crude inventories jumping by more than 15 million barrels as imports surged and exports plunged, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 15.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 4 to 503.2 million barrels, the largest build in crude inventories since April, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

US net crude imports contributed heavily to the gain in inventories, as imports rose by a record high of 2.7 million barrels per day, EIA said. That boosted US Gulf Coast stocks up 11.8 million barrels, most in one week ever, according to EIA data.

US gross crude exports plunged by 1.6 million bpd to just 1.8 million bpd, the lowest since 2018, while gross imports surged, rising 1.08 million bpd. Gasoline and distillate stocks were also markedly higher, causing US gasoline futures to pare gains as heating oil futures turned negative.

Gasoline stockpiles rose by 4.2 million barrels in the week to 237.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 2.3 million-barrel rise. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.2 million barrels in the week to 151.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.4 million barrels in the last week, EIA said. Refinery crude runs rose by 424,000 bpd, as refinery utilization rates rose by 1.7 percentage points, the EIA said.

US crude stocks soar 15 million bbls

Cabinet committees to be reconstituted?

PM hails Biden's declared intent to target dirty money

Federal, provincial govts & autonomous bodies: Re-lending of loans at actual borrowing costs proposed

'Profit on debt': Overseas Pakistanis required to produce tax exemption certificate

Pandemic putting democracy under threat: study

Commercial basis: Importers allowed to make vaccine available

Fitch says upgrades of major economies unlikely in 2021

WB approves $300 million financing for two Sindh projects

South Africa cricket team to tour Pakistan

SSGCL system: Port Qasim-Pakland pipeline being hydro-tested

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.