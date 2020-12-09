AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index depressed: BRIndex100 ends flat

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday remained under pressure due to selling in various sectors. BRIndex100 closed at 4,391.21 points, up only 3.28 points or 0.07 percent. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,402.87 and intraday low of 4,364.92 points. Volumes stood at 354.295 million shares.

BRIndex30 lost 13.16 points or 0.06 percent to close at 22,128.13 points with a turnover of 222.680 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index fell by 13.53 points or 0.02 percent to close at 42,101.78 points. Daily trading volumes increased to 409.741 million shares as compared to 380.497 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $832,836. The market capitulation declined by Rs 01 billion to Rs 7.714 trillion. Out of total 383 active scrips, 201 closed in negative and 160 in positive while the value of 22 stocks remained unchanged.

Maple Leaf was the volume leader with 31.696 million shares and increased by Rs 1.71 to close at Rs 41.88 followed by Fauji Foods that gained Rs 0.64 to close at Rs 15.80 with 23.132 million shares. Sapphire Textile and Philip Morris Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 54.90 and Rs 50.00 respectively to close at Rs 985.00 and Rs 1460.00 while Nestle Pakistan and Rafhan Maize were the top losers declining by Rs 150.00 and Rs 100.00 respectively to close at Rs 6600.00 and Rs 8800.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 17.66 points or 0.21 percent to close at 8,350.45 points with total turnover of 2.320 million shares. BR Cement Index increased by 67.55 points or 1.13 percent to close at 6,031.16 points with 54.276 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 25.68 points or 0.3 percent to close at 8,711.85 points with 15.672 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 9.75 points or 0.19 percent to close at 5,069.03 points with 12.000 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,884.88 points, down 29.92 points or 0.76 percent with 35.719 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index declined by 27.17 points or 1.17 percent to close at 2,291.10 points with 73.678 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed lower amid pressure in oil stocks amid falling global crude oil prices and uncertainty in global equities. Cement and banking stocks outperformed on upbeat data for cement dispatches in November 2020 at 4.5 million tonnes surging by 4.0 percent on year-on-year basis and higher banking deposits.

He said investors concerns for rupee instability, surging trade deficit and foreign outflows played a catalyst role for bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

KSE-100 Index depressed: BRIndex100 ends flat

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

GI of Basmati in EU: Reap files 'notice of opposition' against India's claim

J&J readies 500 million vaccine doses for poor countries

Many states to miss Paris climate plan deadline: UN

By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.