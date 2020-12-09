KSE-100 Index depressed: BRIndex100 ends flat

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday remained under pressure due to selling in various sectors. BRIndex100 closed at 4,391.21 points, up only 3.28 points or 0.07 percent. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,402.87 and intraday low of 4,364.92 points. Volumes stood at 354.295 million shares.

BRIndex30 lost 13.16 points or 0.06 percent to close at 22,128.13 points with a turnover of 222.680 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index fell by 13.53 points or 0.02 percent to close at 42,101.78 points. Daily trading volumes increased to 409.741 million shares as compared to 380.497 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $832,836. The market capitulation declined by Rs 01 billion to Rs 7.714 trillion. Out of total 383 active scrips, 201 closed in negative and 160 in positive while the value of 22 stocks remained unchanged.

Maple Leaf was the volume leader with 31.696 million shares and increased by Rs 1.71 to close at Rs 41.88 followed by Fauji Foods that gained Rs 0.64 to close at Rs 15.80 with 23.132 million shares. Sapphire Textile and Philip Morris Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 54.90 and Rs 50.00 respectively to close at Rs 985.00 and Rs 1460.00 while Nestle Pakistan and Rafhan Maize were the top losers declining by Rs 150.00 and Rs 100.00 respectively to close at Rs 6600.00 and Rs 8800.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 17.66 points or 0.21 percent to close at 8,350.45 points with total turnover of 2.320 million shares. BR Cement Index increased by 67.55 points or 1.13 percent to close at 6,031.16 points with 54.276 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 25.68 points or 0.3 percent to close at 8,711.85 points with 15.672 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 9.75 points or 0.19 percent to close at 5,069.03 points with 12.000 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,884.88 points, down 29.92 points or 0.76 percent with 35.719 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index declined by 27.17 points or 1.17 percent to close at 2,291.10 points with 73.678 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed lower amid pressure in oil stocks amid falling global crude oil prices and uncertainty in global equities. Cement and banking stocks outperformed on upbeat data for cement dispatches in November 2020 at 4.5 million tonnes surging by 4.0 percent on year-on-year basis and higher banking deposits.

He said investors concerns for rupee instability, surging trade deficit and foreign outflows played a catalyst role for bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020