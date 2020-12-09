AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Infinix becomes leading smartphone brand in Pakistan

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Despite over 50 percent market share grabbed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturers, the Infinix, a Hong Kong-based manufacturer has come out as the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan during the third quarter of the current calendar year.

According to a recent study conducted by IDC, a premier global market intelligence firm, the Oppo grabs 12.3% market share during Q3, 2020 while Techno 16.5%, Vivo 15.3%, South Korean brand Samsung 8.6% and others 23.2 %. Despite being a young brand, Infinix outperformed all these brands and managed to grab 24.1% of the brand share in Pakistan smartphone industry for Q3 2020.

The IDC's "Handsets Summary Pakistan Q3 2020" shows the soaring growth of Infinix despite the market dynamics being shifted due to a global pandemic COVID-19 that had altered the purchase behavior of the consumers by a mile.

The current year of Q2, 2020 was the most crucial quarter for businesses across the globe due to the pandemic.

Most businesses suffered heavy losses due to closure of their physical offices and a shift in buying focus of the consumers towards online purchases. Infinix being the leading online brand leveraged this competitive edge over other brands and managed to gain 30.4% market share during Q2, 2020.

