European shares up

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European shares ended a volatile session with modest gains on Tuesday, as investors weighed last-ditch attempts at a Brexit trade deal while closely tracking rising coronavirus cases in the region. After losing as much as 0.6% in the session, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.2% to hover near 9-month highs.

London's FTSE 100, which has been outperforming regional peers in recent sessions, was flat. The travel and leisure, one of the worst-hit by pandemic-induced movement curbs, led declines among sectors, down 1%, while the German DAX edged higher in the last hour of trading.

Swedish wholesaler Beijer Ref AB was among the biggest gainers on the STOXX 600, up 7.3%, after private equity group EQT bought a stake in the company for about $1.1 billion. Sensor specialist AMS plummeted 15.4% after a report on a possible Android sensor type change.