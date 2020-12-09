Business community grieved over death of Teli

KARACHI: Business and industrial community have expressed their grief and sorrow over sad demise of leader of business community and Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Siraj Kassam Teli.

Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI, Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Khurram Ijaz, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Qaiser Khan, Muhammad Ali Quad, Zahid Iqbal, Nadeem Sheikh, Zubair Baweja and Abdul Qayoom Qureshi, Juma Khan Vice Presidents of the FPCCI expressed their heartfelt condolence on the sudden death of Siraj Qasim Teli Ex-President KCCI.

Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI said that Siraj Qasim Teli was considered the voice of Karachi and he always raised his voice and made efforts for the betterment of Karachi's infrastructure and in resolving issues of the Business Community. Siraj Qasim Teli always played an important role in the national economy and public service and in recognition of his services; President of Pakistan awarded him Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

President FPCCI expressed his sentiment that he has lost his old friend who was not only renowned prominent businessman but a known philanthropist. His socio-economic services particularly in the field of infrastructure development of Karachi will always be remembered. His role in promoting economic and commercial activities to generate employment for the citizen of Pakistan in general and for Karachi in particular for the youth was a great contribution.

President and Office Bearers of FPCCI express their deep sorrow and grief and also pray to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Faisal Moiz Khan, President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), SVP Shabbir Ismail, VP Naeem Haider, Syed Usman Ali, Syed Tariq Rasheed, Sadiq M, CEO NKIDMC, Chairman Board Faraz Mirza have prayed that Almighty Allah may grant courage to the members of Teli bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

Chairman Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA) Danish Khan and Patron-in-Chief Fawad Ijaz Khan have expressed their condolences on the demise of Siraj Qasim Teli, a prominent Pakistani businessman and former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce. The demise has caused irreparable damage to the business community.

He said that Siraj Qasim Teli was a nice person and he has always played a vital role in the national economy and public service, and will always be remembered. Danish Khan also prayed for forgiveness and high ranks of the deceased.

Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) President Saleem-uz-Zaman, Senior Vice President Zaki Ahmed Sharif and Vice President Nighat Awan expressed their deepest condolences and grief over the sad demise of renowned trade leader Siraj Kassam Teli and paid tribute for his services to business community. He said that his departure is a great loss for business community of Pakistan and especially Karachi has lost a vocal and effective stalwart of its rights.

"He contributed a lot to establish KCCI as a prominent advocate of business community, his services to the business community would be remembered forever," he added. He said that from the platforms of Karachi Chamber of commerce and SITE association Teli always raised his voice for industrialist communities rights and issues to every possible extend and he would be remembered as fearless leadership of industrialist.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020