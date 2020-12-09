Violation of corona SOPs: FIR lodged against Maryam, PML-N leaders

LAHORE: Shahdara police on Tuesday registered a case against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, and 42 other PML-N leaders for violating coronavirus SOPs and other rules in the city. An FIR, registered by a resident, Muhammad Abid, nominated PML-N leaders including MNA Malik Riaz, Waseem Khokhar, Talal Chaudhry, Maryam Aurangzeb, Hashmat Shah, Rana Waheed, Mian Mubashir and Malik Abrar. They have been booked for violating government's order of ban on political rallies across the country.

Cases under sections 269, 270, 290 and 291 of the Pakistan Penal Code have been registered. Sections 16 and 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order, 1960 were also included. Four other sections from the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and the Punjab Sound Systems Act 2015 have been included as well.

As per FIR, the accused gathered over 600 people during the pandemic and blocked traffic in multiple areas of the city. It may be mentioned here that on December 7, Maryam Nawaz along with other party members staged a rally in the city to encourage supporters to join PDM's gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13.