Khaqan rules out possibility of holding talks with PTI government

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday ruled out possibility of holding talks with the PTI government, saying negotiations can only be held with those institutions, which have influence over the country's politics.

Talking to media after appearing before the Accountability Court in liquefied natural gas (LNG) case against him and others, he said that negotiation with the government was useless as it came into power as a result of a "rigged" general election in 2018.

"All those institutions including Pakistan army, our intelligence institutions, and the judiciary which have influence over the politics should have to sit together and decide how to run country in the future," he said.

He said that the main problem was the system, and not the government.

We are not talking about power but talking flaws in the system, he said, adding that if what happened in general election 2018 continued in the future then the country will not move forward.

To a question about resignations from National Assembly and provincial Assemblies' seats, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will discuss today in its meeting about option of resignation from the national and provincial assemblies, and the future course of action after December 13.

About by-election over all seats after resignation of opposition, he said that they should hold by-election.

The parliamentary system of government cannot function unilaterally, and the opposition is important in this system, he said. To a question about the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s report regarding recent petrol crises, he said that the crises were created by the government through its flawed policy.

It also includes an element of corruption as a few people made billions of rupees and losses were incurred by the public, he said. He said that two and a half years had passed in the current case, while trial of his previous case had lasted for nine years.

May this case be decided soon, as there is no truth in the NAB cases, and they were made just to defame politicians, he said.

Earlier, he, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, and other accused, appeared before the Accountability Court-II Judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, in connection with the LNG case against him and others.

The court was informed by the associate of Abbasi lead counsel Barrister Zafarullah Khan that his lead counsel did not appear before as some of his family members tested positive for Covid-19, and doctors have also advised him to isolate himself.

Due to absence of defence counsel, the court adjourned hearing of the case till December 15th. The same court on November 16 indicted Abbasi, his son, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others in the LNG case.

The other accused included Uzma Adil Khan former chairman Ogra, Sheikh Ikramul Haq, ex-managing director (MD) Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Agha Jan Akhtar, former chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Abdul Samad Dawood, Director Engro Corporation Limited, Hussain Dawood, Chairman Engro Corporation Limited and Muhammad Amin, MD Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

