LME official prices
09 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1800.00 2004.00 7656.50 2012.50 16290.00 19071.00 2729.00 1870.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1800.00 2004.00 7656.50 2012.50 16290.00 19071.00 2729.00 1870.00
3-months Buyer 1800.00 2018.50 7672.00 2026.50 16348.00 19046.00 2757.00 1888.50
3-months Seller 1800.00 2018.50 7672.00 2026.50 16348.00 19046.00 2757.00 1888.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18854.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18854.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
