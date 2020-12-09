KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

=============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================== Sherman Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 5,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 22.00 D.J.M. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Lt 210,000 19.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 210,000 19.00 Intermarket Sec. Shell Pak. 12,500 241.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 241.80 Fikree's (SMC) B.O.Punjab 3,000 8.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 8.99 Fikree's (SMC) Mithchells 500 294.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 294.00 JS Global Cap. MCB Bank Ltd. 995 184.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 995 184.00 Friendly Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Lt 100,000 18.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 18.31 Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 32,500 60.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,500 60.15 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec Hond Atlas Cars 1,800 317.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,800 317.00 High Land Securities Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,000 46.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 46.00 =============================================================================== Total Turnover 367,295 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020