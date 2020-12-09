Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).
===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================
Sherman Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 5,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 22.00
D.J.M. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Lt 210,000 19.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 210,000 19.00
Intermarket Sec. Shell Pak. 12,500 241.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 241.80
Fikree's (SMC) B.O.Punjab 3,000 8.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 8.99
Fikree's (SMC) Mithchells 500 294.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 294.00
JS Global Cap. MCB Bank Ltd. 995 184.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 995 184.00
Friendly Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Lt 100,000 18.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 18.31
Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 32,500 60.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,500 60.15
Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec Hond Atlas Cars 1,800 317.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,800 317.00
High Land Securities Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,000 46.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 46.00
===============================================================================
Total Turnover 367,295
===============================================================================
