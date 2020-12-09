AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 09 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member                      Company                         Turnover      Rates
Name                                                       of Shares
===============================================================================
Sherman Sec.                Azgard Nine Ltd.                   5,000      22.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000      22.00
D.J.M. Sec.                 Aisha Steel Mills Lt             210,000      19.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         210,000      19.00
Intermarket Sec.            Shell Pak.                        12,500     241.80
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          12,500     241.80
Fikree's (SMC)              B.O.Punjab                         3,000       8.99
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,000       8.99
Fikree's (SMC)              Mithchells                           500     294.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500     294.00
JS Global Cap.              MCB Bank Ltd.                        995     184.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             995     184.00
Friendly Sec.               Aisha Steel Mills Lt             100,000      18.31
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         100,000      18.31
Pearl Sec.                  TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 32,500      60.15
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          32,500      60.15
Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec   Hond Atlas Cars                    1,800     317.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,800     317.00
High Land Securities        Amreli Steels Ltd.                 1,000      46.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000      46.00
===============================================================================
                            Total Turnover                   367,295
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

