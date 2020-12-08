World
UK reports 12,282 COVID-19 cases, 616 deaths
08 Dec 2020
LONDON: Britain on Tuesday reported 12,282 cases of COVID-19 and 616 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
