World
Mexican President wants bill regulating foreign agents to be approved this year
- Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference that the new law is necessary because there is not currently a clear regulatory framework in place for foreign agents.
08 Dec 2020
MONTERREY, MEXICO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he wants a new bill to tighten restrictions on "foreign agents" operating in Mexico to be approved this year, in a move that is widely seen as aimed at U.S. counter-narcotics officials.
