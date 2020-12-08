World
Sweden registers 18,820 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
- Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.
08 Dec 2020
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 18,820 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday.
The increase compared with 17,629 cases recorded the corresponding period one week a ago.
Sweden registered 133 new deaths on Tuesday, taking the total to 7,200.
Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.
By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM
Sweden registers 18,820 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Read more stories
Comments