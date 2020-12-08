Markets
TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag, coronavirus cases rise
- At 09:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.55 points, or 0.2pc, at 17,546.8.
08 Dec 2020
Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged by energy stocks, as surging coronavirus cases across United States and Europe spurred talks of tightening restrictions to curb the spread.
At 09:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.55 points, or 0.2pc, at 17,546.8.
By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM
TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag, coronavirus cases rise
COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Read more stories
Comments