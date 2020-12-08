World
Dutch coronavirus cases rise for first week since October
08 Dec 2020
AMSTERDAM: The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has resumed rising after weeks of declines, the country's health authorities said on Tuesday.
There were 43,103 new cases registered in the week ended Dec. 8, the National Institute for Health said in its weekly update, up from 33,949 in the week ended Dec. 1.
