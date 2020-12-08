Markets
South Korean mills buy about 78,000 tonnes wheat from U.S.
- Some 50,000 tonnes was bought for shipment between March 1-31, 2021, and about 28,000 tonnes for shipment between April 1-30, 2021, they said.
08 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 78,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States on Tuesday, European traders said.
A range of different wheat types were bought by the mills.
Some 50,000 tonnes was bought for shipment between March 1-31, 2021, and about 28,000 tonnes for shipment between April 1-30, 2021, they said.
