COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

(Karachi) The Lahore district administration enforced 'smart lockdowns' in 55 localities of the city that have been identified as Covid-19 hotspots, media reported on Tuesday.

The action has been taken after the health department and Punjab apex committee revealed in a meeting that current coronavirus situation is similar to as it was in June when the infection was at its peak in the province.

As part of safety measures, the Punjab health department imposed 'smart lockdown' in areas where a constant increase in the positivity rate and infections were reported, posing a serious and imminent threat to public health.

The areas include Lahore's Data Gunj Baksh Town, Shalimar Town, Samnabad Town, Aziz Bhatti Town and Allama Iqbal Town. The 'smart lockdown' will remain in place till December 21.

The district administration stated that all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) in these localities will remain closed and there shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas. In addition, movement of public and private transport will not be allowed in the affected areas.

Besides, there will be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Meanwhile, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps have been allowed to operate seven days a week from 9am to 7pm.

All medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, clinics and hospitals have been allowed to operate 24 hours a day for seven days a week. Milk and meat shops have been allowed to open seven days a week from 7am to 7pm.