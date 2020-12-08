AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

  • The action has been taken after it transpired that current coronavirus situation is similar to as it was in June when the infection was at its peak in the province
  • The areas include Lahore's Data Gunj Baksh Town, Shalimar Town, Samnabad Town, Aziz Bhatti Town and Allama Iqbal Town while the lockdown will remain in place till December 21
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Lahore district administration enforced 'smart lockdowns' in 55 localities of the city that have been identified as Covid-19 hotspots, media reported on Tuesday.

The action has been taken after the health department and Punjab apex committee revealed in a meeting that current coronavirus situation is similar to as it was in June when the infection was at its peak in the province.

As part of safety measures, the Punjab health department imposed 'smart lockdown' in areas where a constant increase in the positivity rate and infections were reported, posing a serious and imminent threat to public health.

The areas include Lahore's Data Gunj Baksh Town, Shalimar Town, Samnabad Town, Aziz Bhatti Town and Allama Iqbal Town. The 'smart lockdown' will remain in place till December 21.

The district administration stated that all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) in these localities will remain closed and there shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas. In addition, movement of public and private transport will not be allowed in the affected areas.

Besides, there will be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Meanwhile, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps have been allowed to operate seven days a week from 9am to 7pm.

All medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, clinics and hospitals have been allowed to operate 24 hours a day for seven days a week. Milk and meat shops have been allowed to open seven days a week from 7am to 7pm.

Coronavirus Lahore Smart lockdown 55 localities health dept Covid hotspots safety measures

COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM

Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters