Technical education can lead the nation towards development: Haji Iftikhar

ABBOTTABAD: Technical education is a reliable source for human development a guarantee for the prosperity of the country, President Hazara Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) Haji Iftikhar expressed these views while addressing Job Fair 2020 at Govt. Vocational Training Center for Women Abbottabad.

The job fair was organized by the collaboration of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) KPK with the collaboration of German NGO GIZ.

The chairman HCCI further said that technical education can lead the country to join the league of a developed nation in the world as the present era is the time of science and technology which has opened many new avenues for human progress and success.

Haji Iftikhar said that the nations those have introduced science and technology and E-commerce to their youth and focused on technical education has succeeded in the world.

In the Job Fair 2020 various items prepared by the students were displayed where the visitors appreciated the modern designing and stuff used in the readymade garments.

Principal Kaneez Fatima while addressing at the occasion said that we besides other technical training we would also provide E-commerce and Digital Business education to the girls which would lead them to take part in the field of business along with men.

She further said that it is a great satisfaction that the graduate girls of Vocational training center Abbottabad are performing duties at various government and private organizations.

Participants while talking to media said that the efforts of TEVTA and vocational training center Abbottabad are commendable those are providing technical skills to the girls and empowering them.

They also appreciated the role of industrialist in the Job Fair 2020 and said that the venture of industrialists and skilled people would lessen unemployment in the country.