PDM rallies may accelerate spread of Covid-19: Dr. Yasmin

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies could accelerate spread of Covid-19.

Talking to a private news channel, she said more important than the PDM rallies was the deteriorating situation due to second wave of corona and urged opposition to co-operate with the government.

The whole world had praised Pakistan for controlling corona pandemic but, now the opposition might deteriorate the situation by holding rally, she added.

She said the government was fulfilling its responsibilities to control corona. If corona went out of control, it would be the responsible of the opposition.

Responding to a question she said, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has allocated million of rupees for corona vaccine, while it was hoped that vaccine would reach Pakistan soon.