Ukraine 2020 grain harvest 99pc complete

KYIV: Ukraine has harvested 63.5 million tonnes of grain from 15.1 million hectares, representing 99pc of the sown area, as of Dec. 7, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

It said farmers had completed the wheat and barley harvest and collected 27.9 million tonnes of corn from 5.2 million hectares, or 96pc of the sown area.

The ministry also reported that Ukrainian farmers had sown 8.06 million hectares of winter grain for the 2021 harvest, equating to 98pc of the expected area.

It included 6.1 million hectares of wheat and 954,700 hectares of barley.

Ukraine's 2020, grain crop could decrease to 65 million tonnes from a record 75 million tonnes in 2019, deputy economy minister Taras Vysotskiy predicted last month.

He did not provide a forecast for 2021.