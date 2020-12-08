World
EU's Barnier says Brexit talks need patience
- "I just met David Frost this morning to prepare the next steps," Barnier said on Tuesday.
08 Dec 2020
LONDON: EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that he had met his British counterpart to prepare the next steps and what the Brexit talks needed was "a school of patience, even a university of patience".
"I just met David Frost this morning to prepare the next steps," Barnier said on Tuesday.
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
EU's Barnier says Brexit talks need patience
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
Read more stories
Comments