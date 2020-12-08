World
India may authorise some COVID-19 vaccines in weeks, says health secretary
NEW DELHI: India's government regulator could grant a license to some developers of COVID-19 vaccines in the next few weeks, the country's top health official said on Tuesday.
Six vaccines, including Astra Zeneca's Covidshield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, are in trial stages, Federal health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference.
Bhushan said Bharat Biotech had sought emergency-use authorization from India's drug regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer and Astra Zeneca have already applied for emergency-use authorisation in India.
