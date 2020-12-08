AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
GSP compiling borehole log-data, technical report on Badin coal deposits

  • “The geological logging of exploratory boreholes, collection of core samples and their chemical analysis had been completed, while digitization of borehole log data and a technical report was in progress,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.
APP 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), a subsidiary of the Petroleum Division, is in the process of compiling borehole log-data and technical report after it completed geological logging of exploratory boreholes, collected core samples and their chemical analysis.

“The geological logging of exploratory boreholes, collection of core samples and their chemical analysis had been completed, while digitization of borehole log data and a technical report was in progress,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the GSP had completed the drilling of 15 boreholes with a cumulative depth of 5,877.2 meters in different regions of Badin and Mirpurkhas districts, covering an area of 2,200 square kilometers. “Coal seams (lignite quality) have been encountered in all drill holes at various depths.”

The project “Appraisal of Newly Discovered Coal Resources of Badin Coal Field and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh,” would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 170.633 million.

“The main objective of the project is to discover new coal resources buried under alluvium in Badin and its adjoining areas,” the official said. He said experts believed that the coal would be of good quality and high heating value.

Coal is primarily classified into four major categories, or ‘ranks’ like lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite.

One of the most valuable contents of coal was the carbon which supplied most of its heating value. He said efforts were being made for the exploration of tertiary coal in the Central Salt Range, Punjab aimed at meeting the growing domestic energy demand.

According to a report, recent geological investigations have shown that 186 billion tons of coal reserves exist in different parts of the country, which could be used as a primary and inexpensive source for power generation.

“More than 184 billion tons deposits are located in Sindh province, with Thar coalfield being the largest followed by Thatta-Sonda, Lakhra and Jhimpir. The coal is lignite to lignite-A to sub-bituminous B&C in character with an average heating value of 6000 BTU/lb.

