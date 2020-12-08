COVID-19 SOPs compliance week continues

AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
APP 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal and provincial governments on Tuesday continued observing ‘COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week’ to create awareness among public about the importance of corona safety measures.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the provinces have been asked to support the efforts of federal government in proper implementation of its strategies to contain coronavirus and protect its citizens from this disease particularly during this week.

The local administrations and citizens have also been asked to rigorously observe corona compliance week in their respect cities for raising awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

The official said that people were being appealed during the week to follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He said there were threats of spread of the COVID-19 and the federal government has asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

He said that there were reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing mask in public places.

The official asked citizens to support efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens.

He said government’s guidelines provide practices that addressed specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and to put protocols into practice during shopping and taking food in restaurants.

He said COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world due to rapid human-to-human transmission and preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and can help reducing the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on health care facilities.

