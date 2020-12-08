Pakistan
Coronavirus claims life of lady doctor
- According to the report, lady doctor, Aalia Sarfaraz who was a gynecologist and performed as in-charge District Headquarters Hospital Haripur was on ventilator since a week and died today in the morning.
08 Dec 2020
PESHAWAR: A lady doctor from Haripur succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday, a media report said.
According to a family sources, she got infected with the virus during the marriage of her son.
She was under treatment at private hospital of Islamabad.
