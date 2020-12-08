Business & Finance
Russian central bank planning sale of Otkritie Bank soon, says first deputy governor
MOSCOW: Russia's central bank plans to sell Otkritie Bank in the foreseeable future, its first deputy governor Sergei Shvetsov said on Tuesday.
Otkritie, once Russia's top private bank, was bailed out by the central bank in 2017, along with two other private banking groups.
All three were struggling with mounting bad assets and lack of capital.
