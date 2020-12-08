Markets
Jordan gets 4 participants in 120,000 tonne barley tender
08 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Four trading companies are believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan's state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Tuesday, traders said.
Trading houses participating were said to be Viterra, GTCS, Ameropa and Aston.
