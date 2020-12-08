World
UK, Norway and Iceland sign trade continuity deal
- The agreement signed on Tuesday means that the majority of trade in goods between the countries will remain tariff-free.
08 Dec 2020
LONDON: Britain, Norway and Iceland have signed a trade continuity agreement as an interim before the countries complete negotiations over a comprehensive free trade agreement due to come into force in 2021, said the UK in a statement.
The trade in goods between Britain and Norway and Iceland was worth 20 billion pounds last year.
