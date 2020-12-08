South Korea's FLC bought 69,000 tonnes corn in private deal

Markets
Shipment from the United States was thought to be the first half of June 2021, from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.
HAMBURG: South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 69,000 tonnes of corn in a private deal on Monday without an international tender being issued, European traders said on Tuesday.
The corn was expected to be sourced from either the United States or South America and was purchased at an estimated $235.95 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.
South American shipment was believed to be the first half of May 2021. Seller was believed to be trading house Dreyfus.
