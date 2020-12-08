Markets
Kenyan shilling holds steady against the dollar
At 0713 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.30/111.50 per dollar, the same as Monday's close.
08 Dec 2020
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Tuesday mainly due to lower demand for hard currency.
At 0713 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.30/111.50 per dollar, the same as Monday's close.
