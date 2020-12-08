World
UK health minister says he will have the COVID-19 jab when appropriate
- "I'm looking forward to having it, I'll have it when it's appropriate," Hancock told LBC radio on Tuesday.
08 Dec 2020
LONDON: British health minister Matt Hancock said that he would have the COVID-19 vaccine when it was appropriate.
"I'm looking forward to having it, I'll have it when it's appropriate," Hancock told LBC radio on Tuesday.
When asked if London would soon be moved into the top tier of coronavirus restrictions, he said that case numbers were going up in parts of London and Londoners should respect current rules.
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
UK health minister says he will have the COVID-19 jab when appropriate
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
Read more stories
Comments