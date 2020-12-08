World
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid as PM
- Sheikh Nawaf, who took over the reins of the OPEC member state in September after the death of his brother, has asked Sheikh Sabah to nominate members of a new cabinet for approval by the emir.
08 Dec 2020
DUBAI: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah reappointed Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister on Tuesday after he had submitted his government's resignation in a procedural step following parliamentary polls in the Gulf Arab state.
Sheikh Nawaf, who took over the reins of the OPEC member state in September after the death of his brother, has asked Sheikh Sabah to nominate members of a new cabinet for approval by the emir, said a decree carried on state media.
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid as PM
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
Read more stories
Comments