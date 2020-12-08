Success for Pakistan; Illegal registration of “KERNAL” rice trademark canceled

In a major success for the country’s rice exporters, Pakistan has managed to cancel of illegal registration of the trademark “KERNAL” by an overseas rice company, informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Finance Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday.

“I am glad to share that we have achieved cancelation of illegal registration of the trademark “KERNAL” by a rice company overseas,” informed Dawood in a tweet post. “This was tantamount to unfair use of intellectual property of Pakistan, as the word is similar to SUPER KERNEL, a premium Pakistani rice variety,” he said.

The minister thanked the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) for bringing the issue to the Ministry of Commerce’s notice. “I urge exporters to keep informing MOC of such violations so that we can protect Pakistan’s intellectual property overseas,” he added.

About 838,770 metric tons of rice valuing US $ 499.485 million exported during first four months of current financial year as compared the exports of 1,176,228 metric tons worth US $ 633.797 million of corresponding period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, rice exports from the country during the period from July-October, 2020-21 decreased by 21.19 percent as compared to the exports of the same period of last year.