Business & Finance
Hungary central bank's key inflation gauge rises to 3.3pc in Nov
- The official core inflation rate rose to an annual 3.9pc, above analyst forecasts.
08 Dec 2020
BUDAPEST: The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 3.3pc in November from 3.2pc in October, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The official core inflation rate rose to an annual 3.9pc, above analyst forecasts.
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
Hungary central bank's key inflation gauge rises to 3.3pc in Nov
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5
Read more stories
Comments