World
Kremlin says Putin may discuss OPEC+ oil deal at govt meeting on Wednesday
08 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a government meeting on Wednesday and may discuss the OPEC+ oil deal, a Kremlin spokesman said.
He added that Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will attend the meeting and may inform the president about the issue.
