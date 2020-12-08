Markets
Ugandan shilling stable, energy importers seen putting pressure
- At 0934 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, unchanged from Monday's closing rate.
08 Dec 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling held steady on Tuesday, although some demand from energy importers was likely to put it under pressure to weaken.
At 0934 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, unchanged from Monday's closing rate.
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
Ugandan shilling stable, energy importers seen putting pressure
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5
Read more stories
Comments