German investor sentiment rises in December, boosted by vaccines

BERLIN: German investor sentiment rose in December on expectations that vaccines against the coronavirus will boost the economic outlook, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW economic research institute said its survey of investors' economic sentiment moved up to 55.0 from 39.0 in the previous month. That compared with a Reuters poll for a reading of 45.5.

"The announcement of imminent vaccine approvals makes financial market experts more confident about the future," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

A separate gauge of current conditions decreased to -66.5 from -64.3 in the previous month.

That compared with a consensus forecast of -66.0 points.