AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble gains towards 73 vs dollar, RTS at highest since March

  • At 1003 GMT, the rouble was 0.7pc stronger against the dollar at 73.14, having briefly hit 73.05, a level last seen on Aug. 19.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble on Tuesday firmed against the dollar to more than three-month peak and the dollar-based RTS stock index climbed to its highest since March.

At 1003 GMT, the rouble was 0.7pc stronger against the dollar at 73.14, having briefly hit 73.05, a level last seen on Aug. 19.

The rouble has been recovering since the U.S. presidential election in early November, paring losses inflicted by fears Moscow would see new Western sanctions related to the U.S. vote, the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a political crisis in neighbouring Belarus.

"Looks like foreign investors are now ready to actively buy the rouble, which reflects an easing of geopolitical concerns. At the same time, there is no strong demand for FX, which allows the rouble to firm steadily," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

The dollar finished Monday's trade below the 200-day moving average, which created a "moderately-positive technical picture for the rouble", said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The rouble may see extra support later in December from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to increase conversion of FX to meet local liabilities.

In 2021, the rouble has chances of further recovery as the economy is seen expanding by 3.8pc, showing its fastest growth since 2012, assuming no new Western sanctions are imposed on Moscow, the head of Russian credit rating agency ACRA told Reuters in an interview.

Versus the euro, the rouble firmed 0.5pc to 88.67, hovering far away from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020, before oil prices collapsed and the coronavirus pandemic prompted wide-scale lockdowns.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4pc at $48.62 a barrel, pressured by concerns about global demand amid surging coronavirus cases.

Russian stock indexes were mixed after posting gains on Monday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2pc to 1,371.3 points, its strongest levels since early March. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index shed 0.3pc to 3,184.1 points.

Russian rouble dollar

Rouble gains towards 73 vs dollar, RTS at highest since March

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters